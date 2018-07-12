Temperatures rise... but it's a heat spell not a heatwave

Photo: Shutterstock

Temperatures will soar as from today, reaching highs of about 36˚C and a real-feel value of 40˚C, but this will be a short spell and will not qualify as a heatwave, according to the weatherman.

Meteorologist Andrea Muscat said an anticyclone over Algeria was set to persist and extend towards the central Mediterranean on several occasions.

This, he said, would carry very hot air from over the Sahara towards the region around Malta.

As a result, air temperatures would be substantially hotter than average. It would be sunny to mainly sunny, with some haze and early or late mist or fog.

Highs will vary between 33˚C and 36˚C. It would not be much better at night, Mr Muscat added, with temperatures only dipping to 23 to 26˚C.

This summer will be slightly hotter than average

He pointed out that the heat spell would not qualify as a heatwave because daytime highs were not expected to exceed the climate mean by more than 5˚C over five or more consecutive days.

The spell will be characterised by light to moderate, mainly westerly winds.

Mr Muscat said the heat spell would continue to the end of July. “This summer will be slightly hotter than average,” he warned.

Some respite is expected on certain days due to a strong wind from the northwest.

The UV index will be at the highest level of 10 and 11. This means an extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure, especially from 10am to 4pm.

Precautions

▪ Stay indoors between 11am and 4pm.

▪ Drink cold drinks regularly, such as water or juice. Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

▪ Have cool baths or showers.

▪ If outdoors, seek shade and wear protective clothing.

▪ Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen and wear sunglasses.

▪ Watch out for bright surfaces like sand, water and snow, which reflect UV and increase exposure.

▪ Babies, young children, people with underlying conditions, pregnant women, the elderly and those whose jobs include being physically active are at a greater risk.