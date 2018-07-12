Extreme cases

In his reaction to my letter ‘Getting facts right’ (June 11), Martin Spillane once again confirms that he finds Martin Scicluna’s article ‘Pro-choice Irish’ (May 30) “fair and balanced”. He only criticised him for omitting the case of Savita Halappanavar.

Scicluna shamelessly concluded that the Irish referendum result allowing women to abort their children was a “powerful blow for freedom”. If Spillane considers this to be “fair and balanced” one can only conclude that he agrees with the article and, therefore, with the introduction of abortion.

Spillane was disappointed that the tragic case of Halappanavar was not referred to.

These rare cases of pregnant women needing treatment that might result in the death of their babies is always dishonestly exploited by the pro-abortion campaigners. Pro-abortion lobbies always try to use emotional situations and distort the truth to promote their agenda.

The eighth amendment of the 1983 Irish Constitution allowed a pregnancy to be brought to an end if there was no other way to save a mother.

The same applies in Malta. Contrary to Spillane’s claims, when a pregnant mother’s life is threatened, the hands of doctors are not tied.

Halappanavar died because of medical incompetence and not because of the eighthamendment. These extreme and unfortunate cases are only peddled to legalise abortion.