Exemplary superstar

Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Lewis Hamilton is an inspiration to all his fans. He openly praises God, he prays, goes to Church and is not ashamed of wearing a cross.

God surely has His hands over all those who share Hamilton’s ideals.

The cross Lewis wears reminds us all of the persecuted Christians in China, Egypt, Eritrea, India, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. May we not forget these poor souls in our prayers and never forget how fortunate we, who live in civilised countries, are to practise our religion without any interference.

Keep it up Lewis. It’s more superstars like you the world needs.