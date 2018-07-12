Announcements - July 12, 2018

BARTOLO. On July 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, former employee, MaltaPost and former President, Imperial Band Club, Mellieħa, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dearest wife Mary, née Vella, his children Doreen and her husband Tonio, David and his wife Elizabeth, his grandchildren Rebecca and her fiancé Karl, and Ryan, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, amongst whom the committee and members of Imperial Band Club. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, July 14, at 1.15pm for St Anne Street, Mellieħa, from where at 2pm the Imperial Band will accompany the cortège to Our Lady of Victories (Maria Bambina) parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vitorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

ELLUL. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALEX, aged 68, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his sisters Yolanda, wife of John Dacoutros and their daughters Diana, wife of Notary Mark Cutajar and Cristina, wife of Andrew Briffa; Monica Borain and her daughter Lisa and Andrew; cousins and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 13, at 10am for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On July 11, at his home in Sliema, PAUL, Director of International Marine Centre, Ta’ Xbiex, aged 49, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Claudine, née Mizzi and his daughters Michela and Alexia, his mother Mary, in-laws Tarcisio and Carmen Mizzi, his sister Annalise, his brother-in-law Damian and his wife Michelle, his nephew and nieces Damian Jr, Keira and Marina, relatives, and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 13, at 8.15am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank Hospice Malta for their support and the team of dedicated nurses and carers who took care of him throughout his illness.

GRISCTI. On July 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, proprietor Regent Store, Sliema, aged 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Georgina, his daughters Claire and her husband Christopher Bonnici and Natalie and her husband Sergio Pulis, his grandchildren Erica, Andreas, Matthias, Celine and Noella, his brothers and sisters, Michael, Tony, Rose, Marlene, Joe and Jane, their families, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 13, at 1.30pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. The family would to thank the staff of M5 ward for the dedication they showed in their work in making his last days as comfortable as possible. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the trigesima die since the passing away of ROSALIE PELLEGRINI PETIT, Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Thursday, July 12, at 6.30pm in the crypt of the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – LINO. In memory of a dear, loving, caring father, grandfather and great-grand­father, today the second anniver­sary of his demise. In our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. Amen. Rose Marie, Mireille, Anne Marie.

BONELLO Du PUIS. In loving memory of our beloved sister EDITH on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May Jones and Monica Busietta.

BONELLO Du PUIS. Treasured memories of our dearest aunt EDITH on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her nephew Simon and nieces Emilienne, Cecily, Clarissa and Yvette.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memo­ries of MARY, a beloved mother, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernardette and Marcette.

DEPARES. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, widow of Charles, who passed away on July 13, 2013. Always in our hearts and prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia. Masses for her intentions will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, July 13, at St Patrick’s, Sliema.

DESIRA. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, ANTONIO, today the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his devoted wife Ines and children Blanche, Joanne, Marco and family. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

GUILLAUMIER – SAVIOUR. In loving memory of a dear father on the 25th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, widow of Paul, his grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of ALFRED, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina; Rita, Ray, Ryan and Ruby; Alfrida; Joe, Cynthia and James.