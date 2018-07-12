Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) and the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genoa to Beirut (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The Hansa Cloppenburg from Dekheila to Algiers, the Joanna from Civitavecchia to Mersin, the CMA CGM Columba from Suez to Valencia, the Jan from Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Santa Regula from Salerno to Caucedo, the Tubul from Damietta to Nava Sheva (both Bianchi & Co. Ltd), the Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Annaba, the BC Hamburg from Sfax, the Maersk Lins from Algeciras to Genoa and the Star Comet from Marsaxlokk to Algiers (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Petalidi from Gemlik to Algiers, the Stena Freighter from Tunis to Tunis, the Nicola from Sfax to El Khoms (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Agadir from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Maersk Serangoon from Port Said to Port Tangier, the Geeske from Bejaia to Skikda (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Fas Dammam from Misurata to Genoa, the Hansa Marburg from El Khoms to Bejaia, the Marina from Algiers to Souse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Bintan from Port Tangier to Izmit and the BF Esperanza from Oran to Tunis (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The Max Cooler from Algiers to Izmir, the CMA CGM Herodote from Aliaga to Annaba, the CMA CGM Rigoletto from Koper to Port Said, the Pinara from Alexandria, the Analena from Souse to Algiers and the Corona J from Annaba to El Khoms (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the AS Laguna from Algiers, the ER Santa Barbara from Izmir to Valencia (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MSC Taranto from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.