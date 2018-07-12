25-year loyalty award

From left: Andrea Veronese, export sales department manager, Tomoyuki Sugai, branch president, Katrina Attard, general manager Panta Marketing and Services Ltd and Marcello Malavasi, living environmental systems director.

Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems has awarded Panta Lesco Malta a loyalty award for expanding business and brand awareness and achieving long-lasting co-operation for over the past 25 years.

The Panta Lesco Group started off as a small electrical supplies retailer in 1960 and has grown to the award-winning building engineering services company that it is today. Amongst its vast portfolio of building services products, Panta Lesco is making air conditioning systems from Mitsubishi Electric available through its 250 plus strong team dedicated to carefully engineer building services design, installation and aftersales support.

Katrina Attard, general manager of the group’s second largest subsidiary, Panta Marketing and Services Ltd, received the award during the 2018 Mostra Convegno in Milan. She described the receipt of such an award as an honour.

“We operate in a very competitive industry, however, one thing that has always set us apart from our competitors is our investment in our brand and the brands that we represent. Being singled out by Mitsubishi Electric and recognised for expanding their business in Malta is an honour for all the team at Panta.”

Tomoyuki Sugai, Italian Branch President of Mitsubishi Electric Europe backs this partnership going forward stating that Panta Lesco is “fully recommended and supported to perform all activities in respect of Mitsubishi Electric air-conditioning equipment for the territory of Malta.”

This is a sponsored article.