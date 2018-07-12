Double-digit passenger revenues increase

Alitalia’s passenger revenues increase continues the growth trend reported in previous months. In June 2018 the airline reported a double-digit growth (+10.6 per cent) of its passenger revenues compared to June 2017. The increase was driven by all sectors, including national, international and intercontinental flights.

Following the increase by 6.4 per cent in first quarter 2018, in second quarter this year, overall, Alitalia recorded passenger revenues increase by 7.3 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. Number of passengers carried also shows positive results in June: the airline carried 2,020,402 passengers with a 1.7 per cent increase compared to June 2017. The growth was driven in particular by the long-haul sector which recorded a double-digit increase (+11.4 per cent) with 265,086 passengers carried.

Even revenues related to the cargo sector increased in June 2018 by 11.8 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year and by 9.1 per cent in second quarter 2018.

Between January and June 2018, Alitalia has also ranked most punctual airline in Europe and fourth most punctual airline in the world, according to the report published by authoritative US independent data services society FlightStats, which confirmed the airline’s excellent on time performance.