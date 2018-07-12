Shakespeare under the stars

Jonathan Dunn, Chris Dingli and Stephen Oliver are among the cast of As You Like It. Photo: Jacob Sammut

From tomorrow, the San Anton Gardens will be transformed into the Forest of Arden for this year’s outdoor Shakespeare performance by the MADC.

The 80th edition of this annual event is showing As You Like It – a much-loved Shakespearean comedy and a beguiling tale chock-full of love and music. As You Like It was also the first play to be performed by the MADC in this idyllic open-air setting in 1938.

Directed by Philip Leone-Ganado, Shakespeare’s classic has been adapted to fit a contemporary setting, moving away from “the stark, oppressive world of a modern royal court to the free and joyous expanse of a forest festival”.

While remaining faithful to the original plot, the play is being given a little twist and updated with some modern elements. It will feature a cast of household names and fresh, new talent.

The plot is set in the Forest of Arden where Rosalind and Orlando find themselves on a journey of self-discovery, facing age-old tricks of love, lust and mistaken identity.

On the production, director Leone-Ganado said:“My goal with As You Like It has always been to create a fresh and accessible show full of life, joy and laughter. The actors and musicians have achieved that and much more: they’ve been inventive and created a show we’re all very proud of.

“Audiences, whatever their familiarity with Shakespeare, can expect a funny, fast-paced show with great heart, that feels contemporary and relevant.”

As You Like It was written between 1598 and 1599, but the challenges that it poses to traditional rules of romance are now more relevant than ever. The romantic comedy’s colourful characters and playful plot subvert gender roles, nature and politics, immortalising it as one of the Bard’s most entertaining staged performances.

As You Like It will be staged from tomorrow until July 22 at San Anton Gardens, Attard. Performances begin at 8.30pm. Visit www.madc.com.mt for tickets.