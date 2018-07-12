Advert
Thursday, July 12, 2018, 07:26

Punk band celebrates with 10-year anniversary gig

Areola Treat

Areola Treat

Local indie punk band the Areola Treat will tomorrow celebrate 10 years since the release of their first EP with a gig.

The band is mostly known for their short, upbeat tunes, taking inspiration from Japanese psychedelia, punk and rock and roll, to name a few. The Areola Treat EP was recorded at Temple Studios in Mistra and captures the feeling of raw, live performance that inspires movement. The gig will start off with some of the band’s newer material and eventually transition into a live performance of the first EP.

The gig will be taking place tomorrow at 9pm at Rumors, Pietà Boċċi Club, Pietà. Tickets will be available at the door.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. First Maltese fiction reader specifically created for people...

  2. Students exhibit works in fine art

  3. This week at the cinema - July 11, 2018

  4. Debussy concert

  5. Evening of choral music

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed