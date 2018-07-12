Maltese soprano in concert

Nicola Said

Maltese soprano Nicola Said, accompanied by pianist Maya Irgalina, will today be giving a concert of select pieces from Debussy as part of the Malta International Arts Festival.

Said recently played the role of Zerlina in Don Giovanni with the Manoel Theatre and that of the title character in Lucia di Lammermoor with Fulham Opera. Said coaches with Juliette Bisazza in Malta and studied with Shigemi Matsumoto.

She won first prize and the Audience Prize for the Fulham Opera Robert Presley Memorial 2017 and has performed in St Martin-in-the-Fields, Barbican Hall and at the Royal Opera House as Echo in Laurence Osborne’s opera Narkissus and the Reflektions.

The concert will take place today at 11am at the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta. Entrance is free.