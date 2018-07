The Valletta Waterfront is hosting a series of Maltese nights on Thursdays.

Activities include traditional folk dancing, falconry displays and performances with the terramaxka – a musical instrument which was popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The evening also features stalls with artisanal products and Maltese games.

Maltese Nights is taking place on Thursdays at 7.30pm at the Valletta Waterfront until September 27. Entrance is free.