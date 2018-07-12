Exuberant colours on display
Paths, an exhibition of original works by artist Anastasia Pace,are being shown at the Ministry for Gozo in Victoria.
The exhibition runs until July 31 and opens from 8am to 1pm. Entrance is free.
