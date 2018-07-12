Advert
Thursday, July 12, 2018, 06:16

Exuberant colours on display

An artwork by Anastasia PaceAn artwork by Anastasia Pace

Paths, an exhibition of original works by artist Anastasia Pace,are being shown at the Ministry for Gozo in Victoria.

The exhibition runs until July 31 and opens from 8am to 1pm. Entrance is free.

