EU’s share of world population has almost halved over last 50 years

Photo: Shutterstock

The EU's share of the world’s population fell from about 13% to around 7% of the world population between 1965 and 2015.

The most populous countries were China and India, together accounting for 37% of the world’s population. China’s population was 1.4 billion and India’s was 1.3 billion, according to a new Eurostat publication.

The fifth edition of “The EU in the world” compares the European Union (EU) with the 15 non-EU Group of Twenty (G20) countries, looking at population, living conditions, health, education and training, the labour market, economy and finance, international trade, agriculture and fisheries, industry and services, research and development, transport, environment and energy.

G20 members generated 86% of global GDP in 2016, while the EU’s share fell from 30% in 2006 to 22% in 2016.

The G20 comprises the world’s major advanced and emerging economies. It includes the EU, four EU Member States (Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom) and 15 countries from the rest of the world (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United States).