Watch: 'Get them while they're young': only way to change gender stereotypes

Stereotypes become harder to change as people get older, but trying to educate children to keep an open mind is not without its pitfalls, the equality commissioner said.

“Shops are usually split into toys for boys and for girls. I avoid those and ask for educational toys – but I am still asked whether they are for a boy or a girl,” Commissioner for the Promotion of Equality Renee Laiviera said with a touch of frustration.

“And it is not just the staff. Sometimes the products are packaged in pink or blue.”

The commissioner said that there was a major link between gender stereotypes and the gender wage gap, as assuming that women only did certain types of jobs was reducing their self-worth and their opportunity to aim for more lucrative professions.