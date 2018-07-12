Watch: Croatia knock out England to reach first World Cup final
Croatia reached the World Cup final for the first time after an extra-time goal from Mario Mandzukic gave them a 2-1 win over England in their semi-final on Wednesday.
That Mandzukic goal gets better every time you see it #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/DpE7xvibDE— ???????????????????????????????? (@KlNGNEUER) July 11, 2018
Ivan Perisic headed the ball into the area, the England defence hesitated and Mandzukic drove his finish past keeper Jordan Pickford with 11 minutes of extra time left to earn them a place in Sunday's final against France.
#Cro 1-1 #Eng— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) July 11, 2018
Ivan Perisic 68' pic.twitter.com/l9n4RRwpN9
England got off to a flying start when Kieran Trippier curled in a free kick after five minutes to put them ahead and they looked more dangerous throughout the first half.
Better angle on the #Trippier Freekick????????#Eng #CroEng #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/p6SRLUeZxL— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) July 11, 2018
Croatia took control after halftime and hit back when Perisic got in front of his marker to flick in a high cross from Sime Vrsaljko in the 68th minute.