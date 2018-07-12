Advert
Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 22:38

Watch: Croatia knock out England to reach first World Cup final

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.

Croatia reached the World Cup final for the first time after an extra-time goal from Mario Mandzukic gave them a 2-1 win over England in their semi-final on Wednesday.

Ivan Perisic headed the ball into the area, the England defence hesitated and Mandzukic drove his finish past keeper Jordan Pickford with 11 minutes of extra time left to earn them a place in Sunday's final against France.

England got off to a flying start when Kieran Trippier curled in a free kick after five minutes to put them ahead and they looked more dangerous throughout the first half.

Croatia took control after halftime and hit back when Perisic got in front of his marker to flick in a high cross from Sime Vrsaljko in the 68th minute.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: England fans left devastated after semi-final defeat

  2. Watch: England players tried sneaky tactic after Croatia's goal

  3. Croatia celebrated 2nd goal... on top of photographer

  4. Watch: Croatia knock out England to reach first World Cup final

  5. Watch: For 20 years football wasn't coming home for England...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed