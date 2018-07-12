Watch: Croatia knock out England to reach first World Cup final

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.

Croatia reached the World Cup final for the first time after an extra-time goal from Mario Mandzukic gave them a 2-1 win over England in their semi-final on Wednesday.

Ivan Perisic headed the ball into the area, the England defence hesitated and Mandzukic drove his finish past keeper Jordan Pickford with 11 minutes of extra time left to earn them a place in Sunday's final against France.

England got off to a flying start when Kieran Trippier curled in a free kick after five minutes to put them ahead and they looked more dangerous throughout the first half.

Croatia took control after halftime and hit back when Perisic got in front of his marker to flick in a high cross from Sime Vrsaljko in the 68th minute.