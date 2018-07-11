Advert
Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 00:41 by Alina Anisimova

Watch: France fans delighted as Les Bleus reach final

Didier Deschamps' team aim to emulate 1998 success

Video: Jonathan Borg, Elisa Lemarchand

Twenty years after clinching their last FIFA World Cup final on home soil, France are dreaming of emulating that success after they defeated Belgium 1-0 to reach the 2018 World Cup final.

Samuel Umtiti's header on 51 minutes was enough to see the Les Bleus overcome Belgium's talented squad. 

France have now reached the final three times in the past six editions, winning once, in 1998, and losing the other one in 2006. 

They will meet either England or Croatia in Sunday's final. 

Times of Malta was at Spinola, St Julian's where an impressive number of fans watched the first semi-final of this World Cup and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle.

Have any videos to share from World Cup 2018? Send an email to [email protected].

