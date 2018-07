You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

England suffered World Cup heartbreak as Mario Mandzukic's goal condemned the Three Lions to a heart-breaking 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow.

The Croatians will now face France in Sunday's World Cup final while England play Belgium on Saturday in the play-off for third place.

Timesofmalta.com made its way to Valletta to follow the proceedings of the second World Cup semi-final.