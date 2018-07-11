Today's front pages - July 11. 2018

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta says immigration outnumbers the natural growth of the population.

Like Times of Malta, MaltaToday also reports evidence during the Paqpaqli court hearing on Tuesday. The court heard that the supercar which crashed into the crowd had its traction control turned off.

The Malta Independent says that according to EU figures, Malta only has 530 illegal present non-EU citizens.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN statement saying the ministers for justice and for home affairs should assume responsibility for the disappearance or mis-labelling of items held as court evidence. It also says Air Malta is keeping silent about its losses from cancelled flights.