Advert
Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 06:42

Today's front pages - July 11. 2018

The top stories in Malta's newspapers

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta says immigration outnumbers the natural growth of the population. 

Like Times of Malta, MaltaToday also reports evidence during the Paqpaqli court hearing on Tuesday. The court heard that the supercar which crashed into the crowd had its traction control turned off. 

The Malta Independent says that according to EU figures, Malta only has 530 illegal present non-EU citizens. 

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN statement saying the ministers for justice and for home affairs should assume responsibility for the disappearance or mis-labelling of items held as court evidence. It also says Air Malta is keeping silent about its losses from cancelled flights. 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. After mowing down policeman, Liam Debono showed dismissive...

  2. One bomb killed nine in this family. Did you know them?

  3. Woman injured by horse during festa race in Gozo

  4. Marsa flyover project goes to Turkey firm as Trinita JV loses...

  5. Former pilot to be Air Malta’s new CEO

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed