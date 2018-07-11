GO e-mail users angry at move to close down service

Long-standing GO e-mail users were disappointed earlier this month when they discovered they would no longer be able to use the service as the company had decided to wind it down.

In an automated e-mail, the company told e-mail services users that “upon an in-depth analysis” of the service, GO had found that there were a good number of alternatives available on the market which were free of charge, feature-rich and future proof.

Most importantly, the company said, the alternatives were also “very user friendly, easy to set up and very secure”.

In view of this, the company said it had decided “it was more viable” to discontinue the service and focus on other services.

Users contacted this newspaper to express their disappointment that the service they had gotten used to over the years would be no more.

“As one of the very first internet clients, my e-mail address was a @maltanet.net account. I am quite proud of this address and it was the main motivator for choosing GO as my internet service provider in the first place,” one disappointed reader said.

He went on to say that while he was sure it would be “more viable to discontinue the service”, he could not see the benefit to him as a subscriber and to all of the company’s other subscribers.

“Just because people use other services does not mean it gives the company the automatic right to discontinue certain services. I would assume that customer protection and rights have been part and parcel of GO’s licence as a telecommunication provider,” the reader said.

Meanwhile, GO has also informed clients that upon expiry of their current contract, they would no longer be able to access their inbox.

“Please rest assured that we have undertaken every measure to make this change as seamless as possible,” the company told users.

It went on to give a step-by- step guide on how to redirect e-mails to a new address with another service.

The company also stressed that the move would not affect any existing services that clients had with GO and the existing service agreement would remain applicable.