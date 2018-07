I do not know whether Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has ever been to Holland.

I can assure him that the Dutch are really hospitable and go out of their way to make their visitors comfortable.

I sincerely hope, for Malta’s sake, that Bonnici will not think of taking Jason Micallef (the chap he appointed to such a refined position) with him. The minister has a nice smile and a sweet tongue but I think they will not be enough to defend Micallef in Holland.