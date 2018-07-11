Ineffective sign

For quite some time now, I have been noticing that nobody ever bothered to do anything about the state of a traffic sign on the road leading to Għar Lapsi. As one can see in the photograph, the sign is turned in a way that could confuse a Maltese driver, let alone a foreigner not accustomed to this road.

Apart from the fact that the sign is a little bit too small and could afford to be replaced by a bigger one, the tree/bush is overgrown to the extent that it is dwarfing the sign.

Also, I am sure a one-way sign on the other side of the road would help.