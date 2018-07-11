Advert
Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 06:13 by Anna Grima, St Andrew’s

Ineffective sign

For quite some time now, I have been noticing that nobody ever bothered to do anything about the state of a traffic sign on the road leading to Għar Lapsi. As one can see in the photograph, the sign is turned in a way that could confuse a Maltese driver, let alone a foreigner not accustomed to this road.

Apart from the fact that the sign is a little bit too small and could afford to be replaced by a bigger one, the tree/bush is overgrown to the extent that it is dwarfing the sign.

Also, I am sure a one-way sign on the other side of the road would help.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. At the deep end

  2. Fast crypto wealth

  3. Fearful faith

  4. Roads upkeep

  5. Royal weddings

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed