Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 20:53 by Gianluca Lia

Valletta, Kukes share spoils in Albania

Citizens will host Albanian side in second leg, next week

Matteo Piciollo (right) was one of Valletta's main dangers in the first leg.

Valletta managed to get a positive result in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round commitment when they drew 0-0 with Kukes, in Albania. 

Danilo Doncic handed a debut to Mario Fontanella in a starting XI in which the rest of the players were all part of last year's squad.

The Citizens could have found the net on a couple of occasions in the first half. First, Enmy Pena Beltre saw his angled drive deflected into corner by Kukes' goalkeeper on minute 16 while 10 minutes later, Matteo Piciollo had a curled effort parried by the Albanian custodian.

In the second 45 minutes, Valletta and Kukes exchanged the run of play with Valletta coming close to find the net in the closing stages of the game when Kyrian Nwoko attempted a long-range effort just to be denied by Stivi Frasheri. 

Valletta will host Kukes in the second leg at the Centenary Stadium, next week.

