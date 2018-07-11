Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 11

Riyad Mahrez has left Leicester to join Manchester City.

Welcome to the timesofmalta.com football transfer blog. We may be in the middle of the 2018 World Cup but clubs around the continent are still working hard to strengthen their squad and bring in reinforcements for the upcoming season. The Times of Malta sports desk will try to bring you all the latest news on the biggest transfers from the major European leagues and the BOV Premier League.

Liverpool open Xherdan Shaqiri transfer negotiations with Stoke City - @JPercyTelegraph exclusive https://t.co/IjMqkpcdXi — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 11, 2018

11.30am Liverpool are in discussions with Stoke about a deal for winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Switzerland international, currently on holiday after appearing at the World Cup, has a release clause in the region of £13.5million and the Potters are resigned to losing one of their prized assets after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Shaqiri is seen as a player who will strengthen his squad by providing quality back-up to an established front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Fimino and Sadio Mane and Press Association Sport understands Liverpool have opened talks with Stoke with a view to taking him to Anfield.

???? Giornata di visite mediche in @ClinicaPaideia: il primo ad arrivare è Francesco #Acerbi pic.twitter.com/Tm2RuAz9i9 — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) July 11, 2018

11.10am Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi is undergoing a medical with Lazio ahead of his €12m transfer.

Acerbi checked into Paideia Clinic in Rome on Wednesday morning and Lazio’s official Twitter account shows him being put through his paces.

The 30-year-old arrives as a replacement for Stefan de Vrij in a deal reportedly worth 10m plus 2m in bonuses.

He is expected to sign a five-year contract, which will see him earn €1.2m a season, once he passes his medical.

Pep welcomes Mahrez to Man City #Pep pic.twitter.com/he5K3WUbn3 — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) July 10, 2018

11am Riyad Mahrez was given a warm welcome by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following his move from Leicester City.

The Algerian winger joined the English champions in a £60 million move.

“I think Higuain will leave and I think he’s heading towards Chelsea, where Maurizio Sarri is waiting with open arms.”



Fabio Capello expects some arrivals in West London



More: https://t.co/02rkcsvzi9 pic.twitter.com/uKelGqAQc8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 11, 2018

10.40am Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus stole all the headlines on Tuesday and it still dominates news portal on Wednesday.

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello has revealed that Ronaldo's arrival will signal Gonzalo Higuain's departure towards Chelsea.

Reports suggest Juventus will be looking to get Higuain off the wage bill in order to accommodate Ronaldo.

Capello told Sky in Italy: “I think Higuain will leave and I think he’s heading towards Chelsea, where Maurizio Sarri is waiting with open arms.”

10.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest transfer dealings from around the continent.

9.05pm It's been a busy day today, with Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Juventus!

Join us tomorrow for further coverage regarding that transfer and much more from across Europe.

In bocca al lupo a Sadiq, ceduto in prestito al Glasgow Rangers ???????????????????????????? https://t.co/0KFyumFjuL#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mquzx7t4kb — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) 10 July 2018

8.46pm Roma have officially loaned 21-year-old striker Sadiq Umar to Glasgow Rangers until the end of the season.

The forward has been on their books since 2015 and scored an impressive two goals in just six senior appearances for the club.

He had loan spells at Bologna, Torino and NAC Breda, while he won the Olympic bronze medal with Nigeria in 2016.

8.35pm Real Madrid have issue a send-off video in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

La prima maglia di #Ronaldo con la #Juve ????

In tanti la volevano ????

La compra il cinese Ethan Lee ????

Il primo in coda allo store bianconero ⚪⚫

????@FCosatti #SkySport #CR7AllaJuventus pic.twitter.com/uOVxJX3Ygu — Sky Sport (@SkySport) July 10, 2018

8.30pm The first Cristiano Ronaldo shirt has already been sold at the Juve Megastore in Turin.

8.20pm Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has welcomed the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo with a special tweet on his social media profile.

8.10pm Elliott Management have taken control of AC Milan from Yonghong Li, while Miami FC owner Riccardo Silva is also linked with a takeover bid.

Yonghong Li’s time appears to be up, as he failed to pay the €32m to increase the capital last month and then missed the deadline to repay the loan to hedge fund Elliott Management.

As he is in arrears, Elliott are now taking legal action to repossess his assets, starting from the holding company in Luxembourg that he used to buy the club – with a €303m loan from Elliott in April 2017.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Elliott have effectively already wrested power from Li, because Project RedBlack in Luxembourg have appropriated the shares of Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

8pm Inter and Cagliari transfer target Nicolas Gonzalez has officially joined German club VfB Stuttgart from Argentinos Juniors.

The Nerazzurri had tried to sign the 20-year-old striker, loaning him to Cagliari in order to gain Serie A experience.

However, Stuttgart came in with a better offer and were able to conclude the deal.

Argentinos Juniors announced the transfer was completed, pending a medical, for €8.5m.

7.45pm Paulo Dybala has welcomed Cristian Ronaldo at Juventus.

7.25pm Juventus's confirmation of the Cristiano Ronaldo signing finally arrives...

7.15pm One player who will not be leaving Real Madrid is Marco Asensio as his agent confirmed that the midfielder will remain with the European champions.

“Marco will stay at Real Madrid, he will not be moving."



A blow for a number of Premier League suitors as Marco Asensio's agent rules out summer switch



Follow: https://t.co/87SViZccDg pic.twitter.com/Tuajc3iO9d — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 10, 2018

7pm More Real Madrid players continue to bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo... it's the turn of Toni Kroos...

Crucial for the trophies we won in the past years! A true champion. It was a pleasure playing with you! All the best, legend. @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/1C5x2ARSBT — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 10, 2018

6.45pm Wales international Harry Wilson has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old forward has been with the Reds since joining the under-9s team and he made his senior bow from the bench in an FA Cup tie with Plymouth in January 2017.

That remains Wilson's only appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side but he scored seven times in 13 Championship games for Hull during a loan spell last season.

6.30pm Details on the deal that will see Ronaldo move to Juventus are coming out.

Juventus are paying Real Madrid 100 million euros ($117 million) for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The contract for the five-times world player is for 4 years, until the end of June 2022, Juventus said.

Benvenuto a Torino, Cristiano ???????? We had a great time together in Madrid, I can‘t wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc! ???????? #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano pic.twitter.com/iU4ULPeHmg — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) 10 July 2018

6.13pm Meanwhile, Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo with a tweet on his social media profile.

Khedira and Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League together in the 2013/2014 campaign under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.

6.05pm SkySport Italia have produced a short clip summarising Cristiano Ronaldo's career so far as he heads to Italy to join Juventus.

5.55pm Cristiano Ronaldo has released a letter to Real Madrid supporters following his switch to Juventus.

Here are his key quotes:

“I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me.”

He thanks the club, his “fabulous” teammates and the fans.

“I have reflected a lot and I know that the time has come for a new cycle. I'm leaving but this shirt, this shield and the Santiago Bernabéu will continue to always feel as my own wherever I am.”

.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 10 July 2018

5.52pm Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tweeted a message on his social media profile, thanking Cristiano Ronaldo for his service to the Merengues.

It had to happen... Adiós Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/cqzB09cup8 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 10, 2018

5.40pm Listen to wait Spanish football expert Guillem Balague had to say on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus.

Ronaldo to Juventus is official!!! pic.twitter.com/U1aFmkr7Zb — Marshall (@Marshall89HD) July 10, 2018

5.35pm DONE... Five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Juventus from Real Madrid, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds, is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

- Director of Sport Fabio Paratici, who's busy with Cristiano Ronaldo, sent one of his most trusted men to Molde. He was there during the game against Vålerenga and had a meeting with Molde and the player's agent on monday. — ???????? (@FCNorge) 10 July 2018

5.05pm Juventus have put in an offer for Manchester United’s reported transfer target Erling Braut Haland, according to Sky sources in Norway.

The 17-year-old Molde striker is the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haland.

He is currently in Ireland for their Europe League qualifying match against Glenavon and will then travel to the U19 European Championships in Finland.

BREAKING: Juventus and Real Madrid agree a deal worth in the region of £105m for Cristiano Ronaldo and deal could be announced today, according to Sky Sources



Follow: https://t.co/QUxcQWftkT pic.twitter.com/giwadTQPPO — Sky Sports World Cup (@SkyFootball) 10 July 2018

4.59pm BREAKING NEWS!!!!

Juventus and Real Madrid agree a deal worth in the region of £105m for Cristiano Ronaldo.

We understand the official announcement could be made as early as this afternoon.

4.52pm Real Madrid midfielder, Marco Asensio - a summer target for a host of top Premier League clubs - is staying at the Bernabeu, according to his agent.

Horacio Gaggioli, was responding to questions about the Spain international, who has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in recent weeks.

Asensio’s role in the Real Madrid team has grown over the past season, but he is still not a key member of the side.

“Marco will stay at Real Madrid, he will not be moving,” Gaggioli told AS.

4.32pm Arsenal have signed Lucas Torreira for a deal in the region of £26m.

Head coach Unai Emery said: “In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game. A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup. He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season.”

4.05pm Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, one of nine players who quit Sporting Lisbon last month after an attack by angry supporters, rejoined the club on Tuesday, saying he believed it had a more stable future.

Fernandes, 23, signed until 2023 with a release clause set at 100 million euros ($117 million). He said he had received better offers from other clubs but chose to return after Sporting guaranteed improved security for him, other players and their families.

He said an invasion in May of the club's training camp by hooded supporters, some armed with sticks, in which Dutch forward Bas Dost was injured and the dressing room was vandalised, "left its marks", but things were now looking up.

"It doesn't matter who is to blame, now it is over. Sporting is opening a new page and I believe it will be very good," he told a news conference.

Official ????????



Bruno Fernandes signed a new contract with Sporting for 5 years, release clause set at €100 millions. Sporting communicated to CMVM. pic.twitter.com/664YD26pTT — Sporting160 EN (@Sporting160EN) July 10, 2018

Excited about my new journey. God is the reason.@Inter ⚫️???? pic.twitter.com/YMzwAYxUXz — Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) July 10, 2018

3.40pm Kwadwo Asamoah has been unveiled as a new player of Inter.

The Ghanaian international has signed for the Nerazzurri on a free transfer, and on Tuesday he was presented to the media at Appiano Gentile.

“I feel at home, I’m happy to be here,” Asamoah said.

“There was the chance to remain there [at Juve], but I chose this shirt along with my family. I’m happy to have this new experience and do important things.

“My decision to leave Juventus was difficult but the directors and the Coach (Luciano Spalletti) convinced me.

3.15pm Chelsea have reportedly agreed a €40m deal with Juventus for Daniele Rugani, at the request of incoming Coach Maurizio Sarri.

The defender worked with the former Napoli boss at Empoli, and was considered to be one of the most promising defenders in Italy.

However, he has failed to earn a regular starting spot in Turin, and Premium Sport is now reporting that a deal is done with the Blues.

BREAKING: @RangersFC sign Mali midfielder Lassana Coulibaly from Angers on a season-long loan subject to international clearance. #SSN pic.twitter.com/5cNfmnMUIT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 10, 2018

2.45pm Rangers have signed Lassana Coulibaly on a season long loan from French side Angers, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old is the eighth addition to Steven Gerrard's squad as the manager strengthens his midfield options. Coulibaly signed for Angers last summer after two seasons with Bastia.

BREAKING: Barcelona confirm that Brazilian midfielder Arthur has joined the club from Gremio pic.twitter.com/F69Cn09y7V — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 9, 2018

2.15pm Barcelona have completed the 31million euros (£27.5million) signing of midfielder Arthur from Brazilian club Gremio.

The Catalan giants announced the news on their official website, confirming the player will sign a six-year contract with a buy-out clause of Euros 400m (£350m).

In a statement the club said: "FC Barcelona and Gremio de Porto Alegre have agreed the transfer of the player Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo, following the agreement the two clubs reached in March.

"The agreement will see the Brazilian player immediately join the squad."

Agnelli leaving for Greece.. pic.twitter.com/huM3tkl4KR — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) July 10, 2018

1.45pm Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has flown to Greece on Tuesday, more specifically to Kalamata - just 60km from where Cristiano Ronaldo is on holiday.

Reports in Italy are saying thatAgnelli may well have simply gone to Greece on holiday - or more likely, he's there to make things happen faster and possibly bring him back. Agnelli has now landed in Kalamata and taken a helicopter to Ronaldo's hotel.

1.30pm Umar Sadiq landed in Edinburgh to finalise his loan move to Rangers.

The 21-year-old Roma striker, currently on loan with NAC Breda, had hinted that he was on his way to Scotland when he posted a picture of his passport and boarding pass on Instagram but with the destination blanked out.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a keen admirer of the forward and told fans to "watch this space" regarding a move over the weekend.

1.15pm The Manchester Evening news is reporting that Manchester United have opted against pursuing a deal for Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir.

Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas recently revealed he had spoken to Jose Mourinho, but no deal is on the table from Manchester United.

1pm It looks like West Ham's transfer activity is not over yet as the London side had a 20 million pounds bid for defender Jamaal Lascelles turned down by Newcastle.

The Toon have made it clear that the defender is not for sale and has reported for pre-season last week.

Jack Wilshere

12.40pm West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini believes new signing Jack Wilshere has "many years of football" left in him.

The England midfielder signed a three-year deal to join the Hammers on Monday after leaving Arsenal at the end of his contract.

Wilshere, 26, has struggled with injuries in recent years but enjoyed one of his most consistent seasons for some time during the last campaign and Pellegrini feels he will prove to be an astute signing for West Ham.

"At 26, he still has many years of football in front of him, and I believe he will be a great asset for us," he told the club's official website.

12.15pm Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Nice over midfielder Jean Michael Seri and forward Alassane Plea.

Dortmund are now managed by Lucien Favre - former manager at Nice - both Seri and Plea played under him.

???? DEAL DONE: AS Monaco have signed Antonio Barreca from Torino on a 5-year deal. (Source: @AS_Monaco) pic.twitter.com/sgamoMCbp5 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 10, 2018

12pm Monaco have confirmed the signing of Torino full-back Antonio Barreca on a five-year contract.

A deal was agreed for a €2m transfer fee plus Soualiho Meité in exchange, and after the Granata officially signed the midfielder, the Italian’s move has also been confirmed.

BREAKING: @Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new contract which keeps him at the club until 2021. #SSN pic.twitter.com/GTa5XLqmBl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 10, 2018

11.45am Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has pledged his future to the newly-promoted English Premier League side.

Parma sign goalkeeper Luigi Sepe from Napoli on loan with an option to buy. Napoli retain a buy-back option on the 27-year-old Italian. #SerieATIM #SerieA pic.twitter.com/czBPy3fV7S — CALCIO SQUARE (@calcio_square) July 9, 2018

11.30am Parma have officially confirmed the signing of Napoli goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, on loan with an option to buy and a counter-option.

The Italian had been serving as backup for the Partenopei, and with the signings of Orestis Karnezis and Alex Meret it became clear that he’d move on.

Following a medical with the Ducali last week, it has now been officially confirmed that he has joined on loan.

11.15am Borussia Dortmund are interested in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

Dortmund are expected to follow up that interest with an offer once the deal to take Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham United is finalised.

Zaha signed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park in May 2017.

11am Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that Napoli and Inter are interested in Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko...

10.45am Man. City keeper Angus Gunn is close to joining Southampton, according to SkySports. A deal worth £13.5m has been agreed - £10m plus £3.5m in add-ons.

Gunn will join subject to passing a medical and finalising personal terms

10.35pm Former Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong will join Qatari top-flight club Al Ahli, the club has said.

De Jong, who has played for AC Milan, Ajax and Manchester City, most recently played for Bundesliga side Mainz where he made 11 league appearances after joining them in January.

Al Ahli said on Twitter the club would hold a press conference with the 33-year-old, who also won 81 caps for the Netherlands, later on Tuesday.

DONE DEAL: Fernando Torres has confirmed he will join J. League club Sagan Tosu. pic.twitter.com/yawW13rQ1K — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 10, 2018

10.15am Former Spain striker Fernando Torres has announced he is joining Japanese top flight side Sagan Tosu as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid last month.

"We have had offers from every continent. My new team will be Sagan Tosu of Japan," the 34-year-old Torres said at an event held at the gym he owns in Madrid on Tuesday.

"I have had offers from France, Germany and even one from Spain but at no point did I ever think about going to another European team. I wanted a new challenge in a completely different place."

10am Good morning everyone and welcome to the timesofmalta.com transfer blog. Stay with us to follow all the latest transfer rumours as they happen.

9pm That is all folks for today!

Thank you for following us once again and we hope that you join us tomorrow for another day full of transfer round-up.

8.39pm Update on the Cristiano Ronaldo saga...

Reports in Spain suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has officially informed Real Madrid of Juventus’ bid for his client.

There is a gentleman’s agreement that CR7 will be allowed to leave for €100m, as long as it’s not to a direct rival.

The Bianconeri are ready to take advantage of that, having already agreed on a contract with the Portuguese superstar.

All that remains to be seen is whether Merengues President Florentino Perez will respect the agreement, which isn’t legally binding.

According to El Chiringuito, Mendes has officially presented the Juve offer to Perez, who must now either accept it or turn it down.

If it’s accepted, Ronaldo can fly to Turin to complete his move to the Old Lady.

Meanwhile, Cadena Cope reports that CR7 has already spoken with Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri, with the Bianconeri hoping to close the deal in the next week.

8.28pm Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli has reportedly chosen to join Sassuolo after rejecting an offer from Frosinone.

Calciomercato.com claims Locatelli listened to Frosinone’s proposal but knocked it back ‘because he prefers Sassuolo’.

The Neroverdi are known for blooding young players, many of whom go on to sign for bigger clubs.

8.11pm It is claimed Milan could sell Fabio Borini to Lazio to cover the €7m they owe the Aquile for Lucas Biglia.

According to Il Messaggero, Milan still have a €7m instalment to pay Lazio from their €17m deal for Biglia last summer and have offered Borini to offset that money.

The Rossoneri have only signed free agents Ivan Strinic, Pepe Reina and Alen Halilovic this summer and are unlikely to spend any money until their ownership problems are sorted.

8.06pm Chelsea winger Kenedy will have a medical at Newcastle tomorrow ahead of a season-long loan deal.

7.59pm Roma sporting director Monchi continues to insist “I haven’t received any offers” for goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian has been linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer, while Chelsea could also come calling if Thibaut Courtois leaves.

Today the Giallorossi presented Ivan Marcano, and the sporting director was asked about the chances of Alisson leaving.

“The same chance that [Kostas] Manolas, [Edin] Dzeko and [Lorenzo] Pellegrini have of leaving,” Monchi shrugged.

7.48pm It’s reported that Torino defender Antonio Barreca has signed a five-year contract with Monaco.

The full-back is set to join the Ligue 1 side, with Soualiho Meite moving the other way and the Monegasques paying €2m.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Barreca has now signed his five-year contract, and will train with his teammates tomorrow.

7.45pm Sampdoria are reportedly considering Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula to replace Arsenal-bound Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan is on the verge of completing his move to the Gunners, with a deal having been agreed for some time.

Torreira was waiting for the World Cup to conclude, but with Uruguay now out he is free to make his move to London.

According to Tuttosport, the Blucerchiati are considering Imbula as his replacement, after he spent last season on loan at Toulouse.

7.09pm Sky sources understand Fiorentina and Atalanta have both had bids rejected for midfielder Pedro Obiang.

Villarreal are also thought to be interested.

We are told that West Ham would be prepared to sell the 26-year-old.

7.04pm More news from West Ham…

Sky sources understand West Ham United remain keen on Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Premier League club have a bid worth £25m on the table.

It is thought the Hammers will sign EITHER Felipe Anderson or Bruno Fernandes and NOT both.

6.54pm Sky sources understand West Ham United and Lazio are in advanced talks over the signing of midfielder Felipe Anderson.

Negotiations had stalled in the past couple of weeks, but both parties are edging closer to an agreement on a fee.

The fee would break West Ham’s transfer record but there is still plenty to do for West Ham to get this over the line.

It is understood Anderson’s personal terms could prove to be a stumbling block to the deal getting done.

6.16pm Chievo Verona have extended the contract of Sergio Pellisier for another year.

Born in 1979, Pellisier will be playing his 17th season with the team from Verona with whom he played 498 times, scoring 135 goals in all competitions.

6.15pm The former Italy international, Gianlugi Buffin, has joined the French champions on an initial 12-month deal after calling time on his 17-year stay with Juventus.

For more information about this transfer, click here.

Gianluigi Buffon received the most incredible welcome to PSG and even got involved with a flare of his own ????



(???? via @AmbreGodillon) pic.twitter.com/Pf37xVI5xL — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) 9 July 2018

6.10pm Nikola Kalinic’s agent claims Atletico Madrid and Sevilla both want the striker, but it all depends on Milan.

Atletico and Sevilla have emerged as the likeliest destinations for Kalinic, who looks set to leave Milan this summer after a difficult first season into his €25m transfer from Fiorentina.

“Kalinic is aware of interest from several teams, but he has to wait and see what Milan decide,” he told AS.

“Atletico Madrid are interested, we can’t hide it, but so are Seville. There are several options open, but it all depends on Milan.

5.45pm Inter could reportedly go back in for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha with a loan and obligation to buy.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca accepted their valuation of ‘over €30m’ for Rafinha and are now prepared to loan him out again, providing a compulsory purchase option is included in the deal.

The Brazilian spent the second half of last season at Inter, helping them qualify for the Champions League, but the Nerazzurri could not afford their €38m option to buy him.

Summer signing number... ????

Photoshop skills... ????



Welcome to #ASRoma, Daniel Fuzato! ???? pic.twitter.com/SLC1jujU3U — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 9, 2018

5.15pm Roma have officially signed Brazil Under-20 goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato from Palmeiras.

A statement on Roma’s official website confirmed that Fuzato has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, with the Giallorossi worth €450,000.

“Today begins an incredible new adventure in my career,” he said of his new club.

“I know Roma very well, because the club has a long tradition of great Brazilian goalkeepers. I will do everything I can to follow in their footsteps.”

5pm Jack Wilshere is unlikely to be West Ham's only arrival this week as reports are suggesting that Andriy Yarmolenko has arrived at the London club's training camp in Switzerland with a view of completing his transfer.

The Borussia Dortmund forward is under going his medical ahead of his £17.5m move.

4.45pm Ajax Amsterdam are eager to re-sign defender Daley Blind from Manchester United if the Dutch side fail to recruit Boca Juniors centre-back Lisandro Magallan, the Eredivisie club’s manager Erik ten Hag has said.

The 28-year-old Blind, who progressed through Ajax’s youth system and made over 100 senior appearances for the Dutch side, joined United in 2014 but appears to be out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

“We are doing everything, but it also depends on other parties,” Ten Hag is quoted as saying by Sky Sports about his desire to sign the 28-year-old Blind.

4.30pm Fenerbahce are stepping up their interest in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

The former Floriana winger is being paired with a move to the Turkish giants who are keen to strengthen their ranks in their bid to reach the group stages of the Champions League.

Bolasie has been at Everton for two years after joining the club from Crystal Palace for close to £30m.

4.10pm Juventus's new signing Emre Can was given a warm welcome by young Juventus supporters at the club's mega store. Watch the video below.

4pm It's now official... Jack Wilshere is a new West Ham player.

The former Arsenal midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

3.45pm New RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the club remain in talks with Everton over a deal for Ademola Lookman.

Everton rejected a £12m offer for the forward from Leipzig last week.

"I think three more signings is realistic," Rangnick said. "We're still in talks over Ademola Lookman - we want him back and he wants to come.

"We're also looking at something in central midfield, whether that's a No 6, 8 or 10."

Conférence de presse de présentation de Gianluigi Buffon https://t.co/MOleerUzKi — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 9, 2018

3.15pm Gianluigi Buffon is currently being unveiled as a new Paris SG player.

The former Juventus goalkeeper has agreed to put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option of another year at the Parc de Princes.

You can follow his presentation on the link above.

Jack Wilshere is now a West Ham player, official announcement is on the way. [@ExWHUemployee] pic.twitter.com/OeTTjd3gn8 — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) July 9, 2018

3pm Jack Wilshere looks set to be unveiled as a new West Ham player after pictures are circulating of the midfielder at the London club training grounds.

Wilshere is set to join the East London club after his contract at Arsenal expired at the end of last season.

2.30pm Spain have named former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as the new coach of the Spanish national team.

The former Spain international replaces Julen Lopetegui who was sacked days before the World Cup.

???? OFFICIAL | Luis Enrique is the new coach of the national team of Spain. pic.twitter.com/UXjZcK11IU — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 9, 2018

2.15pm Arsenal are closing in on the double signing of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira and France Under-20 international Matteo Guendouzi, Press Association Sport understands.

A reported £27million deal has been negotiated with Sampdoria for Torreira, who has travelled to London for a medical which is expected to take place on Monday.

Lorient midfielder Guendouzi, 19, is also set to have his medical on Monday. Press Association Sport understands no official announcement on either transfer is expected imminently, as the club finalise the details of the transfers.

2pm Patrice Evra has encouraged Cristiano Ronaldo to quit Real Madrid and join Juventus.

Evra played with Ronaldo at Manchester and has also donned the shirt of the Bianconeri with whom he won the Italian Serie A title.

“I didn't speak to Cristiano, but my advice is you need to go to Juve, there's no other team. I thank Juve because they made me keep winning. Do it Ronaldo, Italians will love you. But if you go, it's to work hard, they don’t believe in vacations at Juventus."- @Evra pic.twitter.com/r3Dffmgp0s — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) July 8, 2018

1.45pm Besiktas one of a number of Turkish clubs interested in taking Andre Ayew on a season-long loan, SkySports is reporting.

Swansea are understood to be listening to both loan and permanent offers for the striker.

1.35pm Emre Can attended his first training session with his new club Juventus as the Italian champions started their pre-season under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The German midfielder joined Juventus last month after his contract with Liverpool expired at the end of the 2017-18 season.

1.15pm Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri landed in London on Sunday, sparking more rumours about a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea, the Daily Star is reporting.

Seri did not travelled with the rest of the Nice squad for the club's pre-season training camp, according to SkySports.

1pm Monaco midfielder Souailho Meite and Atletico Mineiro defender Bremer are undergoing medicals with Torino.

ANSA reports the pair checked in for tests on Monday morning, ahead of signing their respective contracts and joining up with the Torino squad for their preseason retreat in Bormio.

Meite, a former France youth midfielder, should arrive in an exchange deal that will see Antonio Barreca join Monaco, with the Granata also receiving €2m.

Toro have also agreed a €6m deal for Bremer, the 21-year-old having been targeted after they failed to bring in fellow Brazilian Lucas Verissimo from Santos.

Eden Hazard

12.40pm Real Madrid have identified in Eden Hazard as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo should they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Madrid fear lengthy negotiations and PSG’s reluctance to sell their two main assets may force them to look elsewhere with Ronaldo on the brink of joining Juventus.

Hazard has made it know he would do everything to make a move to Real happen.

12.20pm Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli has reportedly chosen to join Sassuolo after rejecting an offer from Frosinone.

Calciomercato.com claims Locatelli listened to Frosinone’s proposal but knocked it back ‘because he prefers Sassuolo’.

The Neroverdi are known for blooding young players, many of whom go on to sign for bigger clubs.

It had been reported that the 20-year-old would move to Mapei Stadium permanently, although the Rossoneri may insist on a buyback clause.

12.05pm Arsenal are set to bring two players this week.

Arrivials: Imminent.



Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are set to have their medicals at Arsenal today.



Full story: https://t.co/Cr46PZAy3A pic.twitter.com/44cul9LeqI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2018

11.50am The Mirror is reporting that Jack Wilshere is set to earn £100k-a-week from West Ham when he signs for the club on a pay-as-you-play deal which is loaded with incentives.

The midfielder is available on a free having been released by Arsenal earlier this summer.

11.25am Joe Hart's time at Manchester City looks to be coming to a permanent end. The Mail reports the goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at West Ham, is looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old has spent 12 years with the club, but has not started a Premier League game under boss Pep Guardiola.

11.10am Arsenal have agreed a fee of around £8m with Lorient for Matteo Guendouz.

The France U20 international is expected to take a medical this week.

The player, who who had interested Spurs and Man City, will join subject to passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

10.50am Cristiano Ronaldo's reported transfer to Juventus has surely dominated the headlines for the last week.

This morning Sportmediaset are reporting that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will fly to Madrid on Tuesday to meet Real supremo Florentino Perez in a bid to get the go-ahead to complete the transfer to the Italian champions.

10.40am Chelsea winger Kenedy appears ready to join Newcastle on a season-long loan, according to the Mail. The paper reports that the Magpies have won the battle for the 22-year-old's signature after he impressed Rafael Benitez - and fans - during the last four months of the season at St James' Park.

10.35am Jannik Vestergaard is on his way to English Premier League side Southampton after an £18 million deal was agreed with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Danish defender is expected to undergo his medical this week.

SKY SOURCES: @SouthamptonFC agree £18m fee for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard. #SSN pic.twitter.com/MlXuoWWUyU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 9, 2018

10.30am Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is set to complete his move to Arsenal, SkySports is reporting.

The Uruguay international is reportedly on his way to London to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.

It is understood Arsenal will pay £26 million to the Serie A side for Torreira.

10.20am Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has returned to Guangzhou Evergrande on a season-long loan just a year after making the move in the opposite direction.

The Brazil international started all his nation's games at the World Cup and has now rejoined Guangzhou after leaving the Chinese Super League club to move to the Nou Camp last summer.

The LaLiga champions announced the deal on their website, confirming Guangzhou have an option to sign the 29-year-old former Tottenham man on a permanent deal.

???????? Best of luck to @paulinhop8, who is returning to former club Guangzhou Evergrande.

More info ➡️ https://t.co/UIfJusN12j pic.twitter.com/2EWwvC2DjB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2018

10.15am Good morning everyone and welcome to another edition of the Football Transfers and Rumours blog.

Despite all the emotions of the 2018 World Cup, interest is brewing on major transfer saga, with Cristiano Ronaldo's impending move to Juventus attracting much of the interest. So stay with us to follow all the latest news with us.