What happened on... July 11

10 years ago - The Times

Friday, July 11, 2008

Three dead, three babies among 180 immigrants

Three dead women, one of them pregnant, three babies and another two children were among the 180 African migrants brought to Malta yesterday, the largest number of arrivals in a single day this year.

“The Armed Forces could hardly cope with the mayhem out there,” a soldier told The Times. Multiple calls reporting boats in distress reached the army headquarters in Luqa.

A group of 85 was first found by an Italian naval craft, the Fenice, during a Frontex patrol in the Libyan search and rescue region. Army sources said there were repeated attempts to contact the Libyan authorities but the matter kept being postponed and it was eventually decided that they should be brought to Malta. The patrol craft arrived off Grand Harbour late yesterday morning and the migrants were shuttled to Malta in groups of 10.

A second patrol boat arrived later in the afternoon with another 55 migrants and the cadavers of the three women. About 25 of the migrants were rescued by a trawler on Wednesday night.

Another AFM craft brought in another 72 migrants who were spotted in a sinking dinghy by the same Italian patrol boat that rescued the group of 85.

25 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, July 11, 1993

Planning Authority approves projects worth Lm19 million

Four projects valued at a total of Lm19 million have been approved by the Planning Authority at two public meetings held earlier this month. Another project was turned down.

The approved projects were the San Ġorġ Corinthia Hotel, which was given full approval; the Coastline Hotel, which got an emended full approval; and Sta Venera private hospital which got an outline approval.

A proposed health farm, for Il-Qortin in Nadur, Gozo, was turned down.

The authority said that at the meetings the projects were openly debated by its members and the public, environment groups, developers and architects were invited to offer their comments.

The authority also explained its approval of the plans and proposals for the San Lawrenz Hotel. A building permit for the hotel had already been issued by the Planning Area Permits Board last October, following the approval of a select committee of the House of Representatives.

In issuing its approval, the Authority said it took into consideration the plans and proposals presented by the applicant, and found “that these reflected the conditions imposed by the permit issued according to law”.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Thursday, July 11, 1968

Prince of Wales ends Malta visit

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales returned to London by BEA Comet yesterday morning at the end of an eight-day private visit to Malta.

His Royal Highness was bid farewell by Their Excellencies the Governor General and Lady Dorman, the Prime Minister, George Borg Olivier, and His Grace the Archbishop Mgr Gonzi. Prince Charles chatted with the distinguished personalities at Luqa and also shook hands with V. de Gray, Commissioner of Police, A. Lanzon, deputy commissioner of police, Major Peter Manduca, ADC to the Governor General, Capt. Gaffiero, assistant ADC and George Borg, private secretary of the Prime Minister.

As His Royal Highness walked towards the BEA Comet, he spoke to Gaetano Azzopardi, His Excellency’s chauffeur, who for most of the time had driven His Royal Highness on his trips.

Prince Charles was accompanied to the aircraft by Sir Maurice and Lady Dorman, the Prime Minister; J. Martinelli, acting airport manager; P. Naudi, director of information; DMH Russell, BEA manager Malta and North Africa; and G. Ferro, director of civil aviation.