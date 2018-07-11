Listeria scare spreads to processed foods

The listeria scare has spread to processed foods, with a minestrone product the latest to be recalled.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said on Wednesday that Findus’s 1kg packets of Minestrone Tradizionale is also possibly contaminated.

Until now, the health warning has affected frozen vegetables, with a wide range of brands being affected across Europe.

For further information, the public may contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm, on 2133 7333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by e-mail [email protected].

The public is also being invited to access the Directorate’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Environmental-Health-Directorate-Malta/145027878928626?ref=hl or our official website at for similar information. https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/environmental/Pages/Home-Page.aspx