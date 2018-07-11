Advert
Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 09:49

Listeria scare spreads to processed foods

The listeria scare has spread to processed foods, with a minestrone product the latest to be recalled.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said on Wednesday that Findus’s 1kg packets of Minestrone Tradizionale is also possibly contaminated.

Until now, the health warning has affected frozen vegetables, with a wide range of brands being affected across Europe.

For further information, the public may contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm, on 2133 7333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by e-mail [email protected].

The public is also being invited to access the Directorate’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Environmental-Health-Directorate-Malta/145027878928626?ref=hl or our official website at for similar information. https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/environmental/Pages/Home-Page.aspx

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - July 10, 2018

  2. Announcements - July 11, 2018

  3. Air Malta to ditch baguette, water on flights from Thursday

  4. Warning over consumption of various brands of frozen vegetables

  5. Massive congestion as concrete block falls off trailer

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed