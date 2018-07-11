Announcements - July 11, 2018

BLACKMAN. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY of Fgura, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Doris, née Genovese, his daughters Ilona and her husband Carl James Debono, Jeanne Michèle and her husband Adrian Cordina and Nicole, his sister Elizabeth and her husband Denis Micallef, his beloved grandchildren Sabine, James and Andrew, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 12, at 1.30pm for Fgura parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Hospice Malta, Balzan.

MOUSU’. On July 8, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CHRIS of Sliema, aged 49, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Caroline, his sons Jeremy and his girlfriend Rebecca, Zak and Nick, his parents Tony and Ines, in-laws Ivan and May, his sister Elizabeth and her husband Dominic, his brother-in-law Ian and his wife Diane, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 12, at 7.15am for Għargħur parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

READING. On June 24, peacefully, at Oban Hospital, Scotland, PAT, née Hughes. Mourned by her family and her many friends in Scotland and Malta. A memorial service will be held in Malta in due course. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. Loving memories of our dear father EDWARD on the eighth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children and other relatives. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

DALY – JAMES, 11.7.1919-4.5.1960. Long gone but never forgotten, always in our hearts, together with our mother Teresa, née O’Brien who died on July 27, 2008. Rest in peace together. Your family.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of MARYCLARE, née Caruana Galizia, on her 32nd anniversary. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws, eight grandchildren and sisters.

MUSCAT. In sweet and loving memory of LOUISE on the 12th anniversary of her passing into the care of the Gentle Shepherd. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her husband Andrew, her children Matthew and Kelly, her sister Isabel and her in-laws. Always in our hearts and prayers.

PARLATO TRIGONA – CRISTINA. Cherished, unforgettable memories of our beloved Cristina, a most loving daughter and sister, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Loved and missed beyond any words. Mum, Greta and Peter. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

SAMMUT ALESSI. In loving memory of PAUL on the 17th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his family.

VELLA. In memory of ANTHONY (Toni), ex-Customs launch, on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Albert and family.

Philately Club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, today at 6pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.