BOV share price climbs to 1-month high

The MSE Equity Price Index trended higher for the first time in five days as it rebounded by 0.47% to 4,369.808 points, reflecting the gains in the share prices of GO, BOV and PG which outweighed the declines in Malita and Main Street Complex.

Meanwhile, a further three equites closed the day unchanged. Trading volumes dropped to €0.22 million on Wednesday from €0.43 million on Tuesday.

Bank of Valletta plc added 0.6% to a one-month high of €1.76 across 8,018 shares. The bank’s interim financial statements as at June 30, 2018 should be published in the coming weeks.

PG plc regained the €1.33 level (+0.8%) across 60,000 shares whilst GO plc surged by 4.2% to regain the €3.44 level albeit on insignificant volumes.

In the property segment, Malita Investments plc and Main Street Complex plc both trended lower. Malita shed 2.3% back to the €0.85 level on a single deal of 13,110 shares. On the other hand, Main Street Complex eased by 0.7% to the €0.665 level after rebounding from its IPO price of €0.65 on a total of 17,570 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc maintained its over four-month high of €7.20 across 5,557 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc traded unchanged at the €0.61 level on two deals totalling 52,681 shares.

Similarly, HSBC Bank Malta plc retained the €1.84 level across 12,807 shares. The bank is due to publish its 2018 interim results on August 6. The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a dividend.

The RF MGS Index surged by 0.17% to a near two-month high of 1,105.316 points as eurozone sovereign yields moved sharply lower amid renewed uncertainties over the possible imposition of further trade barriers on several goods flowing between the US and China.

www.rizzofarrugia.com

