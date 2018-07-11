Bank of Valletta welcomes latest cards loyalty partner

From left: Ivo Camilleri, Steve Fenech and Chris Degabriele

Montblanc is the latest brand to partner with Bank of Valletta under its BOV Cards Loyalty Programme. BOV premium cardholders now have the option of redeeming their BOV loyalty points against store credits at Montblanc Boutique in Merchant Street, Valletta.

This was announced upon the signing of the agreement between Ivo Camilleri, BOV executive electronic banking services and Steve Fenech, the managing director at Classic Group Ltd.

“We are delighted to welcome this premium brand among our partners in the BOV Cards Loyalty Rewards Programme and offering our premium cardholders the added value of redeeming their BOV points against credit they can use at Montblanc Boutique,” said Mr Camilleri.

“This agreement is also paving the way to make our cards value proposition more attractive. Concurrently, we are giving our customers greater value because they have a wider spectrum of products and services against which they may redeem their loyalty points.”

Mr Fenech expressed his satisfaction at this collaboration with Bank of Valletta, saying, “It gives us great pleasure to welcome discerning BOV customers to the Montblanc Boutique, which displays a broad spectrum of items carrying the prestigious Montblanc brand. Here one finds writing instruments, watches, jewellery and leather goods, all of which are identified by the iconic white star logo.”

The BOV Cards Loyalty Rewards Programme awards one point for every €1 spent when effecting a purchase transaction with a BOV Visa Platinum, BOV Visa Gold or BOV Skypass card. Participation in this programme is automatic and free of charge.

BOV points may be redeemed against the annual card fee, cashbacks against airline tickets, or store credit redeemable at one of the Bank’s 11 partners, which now also include the Montblanc Boutique in Valletta.

Full details about the BOV Loyalty Rewards Programme, together with the relevant terms and conditions, are available at www.bov.com/content/bov-loyalty-rewards. Additional information may also be obtained from any BOV branch, by contacting the bank’s Customer Service Centre on 2131 2020 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].