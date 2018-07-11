This week at the cinema - July 11, 2018

Holly Hunter voices heroine Elastigirl in Incredibles 2.

Incredibles 2 (2018)

Genre: Animation

Director: Brad Bird

Voices of: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Catherine Keener, Samuel L. Jackson, Brad Bird, Huck Milner

Duration: 118 minutes

Class: PG

KRS Releasing Ltd

The sequel to the 2004 Pixar hit movie revolves around a heroine whose life swings between adventure and humdrum normality.

Super mum Helen leaves her husband Bob at home to take care of Violet and Dash as she gets a full-time job. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers.

When a new villain named Screenslaver hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family alongside Frozone must find a way to work together again – which is easier said than done.

Brad Bird’s film earned mostly positive reviews, but some critics commented that it is not as good as the original movie.

In fact, the critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.”

This is contrary to what Sandie Angulo Chen of Common Sense Media said: “This is the rare sequel that lives up to everyone's massive expectations and delivers as much of the joy, pathos and adventure as the original.”

Michael O’ Sullivan of the Washington Post commented: “Somehow it all works, seam-lessly, in writer-director Brad Bird’s witty and visually stunning adventure.”

Peter Travers of Rolling Stone magazine summed the film up by saying: “The Incredibles 2 is more than peak summer entertainment. It is an exhilarating gift.”

The film, released in the US on June 15, has so far grossed around $772 million worldwide. It will open in Malta on Friday.

Ratings

IMDB: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Empire: 4 stars

Dwayne Johnson risks his life and limb to save Neve Campbell in Skyscraper.

Skyscraper (2018)

Genre: Action

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber

Duration: 102 minutes

Class: 12A

KRS Releasing Ltd

Dwayne Johnson returns to action as a former FBI hostage rescue team leader and US war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers.

He gets an assignment in China when he finds the tallest, safest building in the world ablaze and he has been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find the people responsible, clear his name and rescue his family, who are trapped inside the building, above the fire line.

Peter Debruge of Variety said that “ridiculous is the name of the game” in Skyscraper, referring to its plot.

John Dafoe of The Hollywood Reporter agreed, saying that the film “is one of the most idiotic action movies to come down the pike in some time”.

And Eric Cohn of IndieWire commented: “It’s a movie so dumb that it can’t reckon with its own stupidity, no matter how much Johnson fights to keep it together.”

The film opens in Malta on Friday.

Ratings

IMDB: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Empire: N/A