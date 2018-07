The Malta Poets Society is tonight hosting an open mic night presented by Yogi Paulo, who is Ringo Starr’s cousin.

The evening will feature the performance, sharing and listening of live poetry, acoustic music and storytelling.

Everyone is invited to perform.

The event is taking place today at 7.30pm at Maori Bar in Valletta. Those who wish to perform should arrive by 7.15pm. Entrance is free.