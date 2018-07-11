Evening of choral music

The Choir of Clare College, Cambridge

The Choir of Clare College, Cambridge will tomorrow give a concert at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta.

Elin Manahan Thomas

Featuring instrumentalists from Cambridge University and soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, conducted by Graham Ross, the programme will feature works by Mozart, Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Vivaldi.

The choir has gained an international reputation as one of the world’s leading university choirs. In addition to its primary function of leading services three times a week in the college chapel, the choir keeps an active schedule recording, broadcasting and performing.

Under the direction of Ross, director of music since 2010, the choir has been praised for its consistently ‘thrilling’ and ‘outstanding’ performances worldwide.

In 2017, the choir staged a major project to mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, performing eight Bach cantatas with instrumentalists from the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment Experience, European Union Baroque Orchestra, Royal Academy of Music Baroque Soloists, Clare Baroque, and undergraduates from across Cambridge University, culminating in a recording for Harmonia Mundi released earlier in 2017.

Former directors have included John Rutter and Timothy Brown.

Ross is a sought-after conductor and composer of a very broad range of repertoire. He is the co-founder and principal conductor of the Dmitri Ensemble and director of music and fellow of Clare College, Cambridge, where his performances around the world and extensive discography have earned consistently high praise.

In demand as a regular guest conductor of other ensembles in the UK and abroad, recent collaborations have included London Mozart Players, BBC Singers, Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, Aurora Orchestra, Purcell School, Australian Chamber Orchestra and Aalborg Symfoniorkester.

Soprano Thomas, a former chorister with Clare College, has performed across Europe at major venues and festivals.

Among the orchestras she has worked with are the Halle, Britten Sinfonia, Royal Philharmonic, Academy of Ancient Music, BBC NOW, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Bournemouth Symphony, City of London Sinfonia, the Malaysian Philharmonic, and Copenhagen Philharmonic Orchestra.

The performance is being held tomorrow at 8pm at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta. Tickets may be obtained from www.showshappening.com.