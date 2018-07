Summerbell Dance Academy is hosting Circus Spectacular!, a show featuring dance students in an end-of-year performance.

The evening will have a circus theme and will feature students from age three to adult dancers. A disco will follow the performances and refreshments will be available at the venue.

Circus Spectacular is being held today at 7pm at Chateau Buskett, limits of Rabat. Tickets may be booked by calling 79975711 and will also be available at the door.