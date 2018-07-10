Russian spacecraft sets record for speedy trip to space station

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

An unpiloted Russian cargo resupply ship has made space history by docking with the International Space Station after a journey of under four hours, breaking previous records for a trip that traditionally takes two days.

The unpiloted Progress 70 made the journey from Kazakhstan to the station on Tuesday in less than four hours, breaking the previous record of six hours.

It was carrying nearly three tons of food, fuel and other supplies for the stations Expedition 56 crew.

The space station's been resupplied by these so-called 'fast-track' Progress ships since 2013, part of tests by Russia's space agency Roscosmos to make the run in six hours.

Tuesday's record-breaking mission was the third attempt to beat that time.

Space agencies hope the flights will eventually let astronauts make routine trips in just a few hours to the world's only orbital lab.

It's hoped to one-day save astronauts and cosmonauts days in the cramped conditions they currently endure to reach the only orbital laboratory, not to mention making missions more responsive.

Eventually people could leave earth after breakfast and arrive at the space station in time for lunch.