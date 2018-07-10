Police question Israeli PM Netanyahu on corruption allegations

A protester shouts slogans against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residency as police investigators arrive to interrogate him regarding allegations that he promoted regulations benefiting a media tycoon in exchange for favourable news coverage. Photo: AFP

Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of their investigations into a string of corruption allegations.

The police said Mr Netanyahu was questioned "for a number of hours".

Authorities have questioned Mr Netanyahu on a number of occasions in recent months.

The latest questioning was believed to concern a case involving the country's telecom giant.

Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company.

In return, Bezeq's subsidiary news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage.

The confidants have turned state witnesses.

Mr Netanyahu held the government's communications portfolio until last year.

Police have recommended indicting Mr Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.

Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a media witch hunt.