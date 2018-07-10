Advert
Watch: Women need to learn how to negotiate their pay - Commissioner

Transparent salary structures first step to tackling gender pay gap

Salary structures are not transparent in Malta and many contracts specify that the employee should not reveal how much he or she is getting paid – but that makes it very hard to determine whether there is a gender pay gap.

The Commissioner for the Promotion of Equality, Renee Laiviera, believes that changing this would be an important step in reducing the gap, which stood at 11 per cent in 2016, up from 7.7 per cent in 2011.

However, she warned that this would only work if women respected their own worth and learned how to negotiate.

Watch the full Times Talk interview as from Wednesday.

