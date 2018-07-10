Watch: Women need to learn how to negotiate their pay - Commissioner

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Salary structures are not transparent in Malta and many contracts specify that the employee should not reveal how much he or she is getting paid – but that makes it very hard to determine whether there is a gender pay gap.

The Commissioner for the Promotion of Equality, Renee Laiviera, believes that changing this would be an important step in reducing the gap, which stood at 11 per cent in 2016, up from 7.7 per cent in 2011.

However, she warned that this would only work if women respected their own worth and learned how to negotiate.

