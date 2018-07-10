Watch: No outright favourite for World Cup glory, says Malta coach Farrugia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

National team manager Ray ‘Zazu’ Farrugia believes there are no outright favourites among the four teams left in the World Cup.

While on paper France might have the better squad, it only take on incident such as an injury or a sending off to alter the balance of power in a match, so the semi-finals are both wide open, he says.

As for England, he admits that he would not have expected the Treeh Lions to progress so far, but on the other hand they have been growing in stature with each gaming.

From a tactical perspective, the National manager says that this has been the World Cup of the 3-5-2 formation, which has even been adopted by England who traditionally play the 4-4-2 system.

Russia 2018 has also seen the underdogs on the world stage with the likes of Iceland holding giving much more quoted teams a good run for their money and holding the likes of Argentina.

But what about Malta? Can our national team one day make it to World Cup? Ray ‘Zazu’ Farrugia says it depends on the level of commitment of the players…