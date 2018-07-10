Zammit Dimech to sit on EP legal affairs committee on Brexit

Nationalist MEP Francis Zammit Dimech is to serve as the European Popular Party's MEP responsible for Brexit in the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs.

He will be working closely with MEP Elmar Brok, the EPP Group spokesperson on Brexit and member of the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group.

In a statement, Dr Zammit Dimech said he will closely follow developments on Brexit, especially how these affect Maltese citizens including businesses, students studying abroad and those working in the UK.

He said recent high-profile resignations in the UK government confirmed that several promises made by the pro-Brexit campaigners could not be achieved and that UK citizens had been misled.

In any case, he hoped that collaboration between the European Union and the UK would be possible after Brexit. This would very much depend on the negotiations to define the precise relationship between the UK and the EU.