Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 07:46

Woman injured by horse during festa race in Gozo

Victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital

  • Photo: Marion Feron

    Photo: Marion Feron

A 72-year-old Gozitan woman has been transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for intensive treatment after she was seriously injured when hit by a horse in Victoria, Gozo.

The horse was taking part in traditional festa races in Republic Street on Monday evening when the woman apparently crossed the road.

The woman was given emergency treatment at Gozo hospital where her condition was found to be serious. She was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Similar accidents happened in Gozo in 2015 and 2011.

Pictures above by Johannes-Georg Wagner and Marion Feron show the Victoria horse races on Monday and the actual accident.

