Today's front pages - July 10, 2018

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the contract for the building of a seven-tier flyover in Marsa will still be awarded to a Turkish firm after a Maltese consortium lost an appeal.

The newspaper also reports that an EU environmental watchdog has warned that Malta's groundwater levels are low.

The Malta Independent says the man accused of the attempted murder of Hugo Chetcuti was a sacked former employee. Chetcuti was stabbed twice and is in a serious but stable condition, having reportedly been operated twice.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Opposition leader Adrian Delia expressing concern about the loss of items held to be presented as court evidence. In a separate story, it reports that a theft from Sliema police station was well planned and precise, including the theft of documents as well as items meant to be presented in court.

l-orizzont leads with a call for land reclamation as a way to solving Malta's congestion and property problems. It also reports that a man was hospitalised after his truck toppled over.