Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 13:39

Ministers should be held to account after evidence disappears or is mis-labelled - PN

Basic element of judicial process is presentation of uncorrupted evidence

The Nationalist Party has called on Justice Minister Owen Bonnici and Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia to explain how items due to be presented in court had disappeared from the law courts building and following a break-in at an inspector's office at Sliema police station.

The party said confidence in the courts should not be undermined by the corruption of judicial proceedings and the government should live up to its promise of accountability by assuming responsibility.

It observed that there had been three cases where evidence, including drugs,  disappeared or was mislabelled at the law courts building to thwart proceedings, apart from the theft of items from the Sliema police inspector's office.   

The most basic element of the judicial process was the presentation of evidence and in these cases at least, evidence had been corrupted at the heart of the law courts and the police. The government, therefore, needed to shoulder responsibility through its ministers, the PN said.  

