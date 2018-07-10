Man charged with threatening partner granted bail

A man who threatened his partner in the early hours of Monday and later attempted to escape police custody, was granted bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty.

Charles Buhagiar, 37, from Xgħajra, was arraigned under arrest and charged with having, at around 5.30am on Monday, threatened his partner with whom he had been in an on and off relationship over the past months.

The woman allegedly suffered slight injuries in the course of the row. Mr Buhagiar was also charged with breaching the peace.

In the preceding months, the man had threatened his partner through electronic means of communication, causing her to fear violence.

While detained at the Cospicua police station later on Monday, the accused allegedly caused some commotion when he attempted to break free, running away from police custody, refusing to obey the legitimate orders of five officers, threatening one of them and breaching the peace.

Duty magistrate Doreen Clarke upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

The man was placed under a Protection Order, barring him from approaching his alleged victim and members of her family.

Inspectors Eman Hayman and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted. Defence lawyers were Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia.