Liam Debono put on probation for car thefts

Liam Debono, 17, who is on remand after he severely injured a traffic policeman in a hit-and-run, on Tuesday was put on probation for three years and fined €5,000 over a case involving theft of cars.

He also had his licence suspended, which means he will not be able to obtain a licence upon turning 18.

Debono had been accused of stealing two cars and a motorcycle last year.

He was also charged with tampering with the chassis number and licence plates of one of the cars, driving all three without insurance, keeping the vehicles and trying to sell them.

Debono had asked the victims of the thefts for forgiveness in court and they pardoned him, renouncing the criminal action against him.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.