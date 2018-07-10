Increase in Malta population more than 15 times that of the EU

Republic Street in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina.

The population of Malta increased by 15,700 in 2017, over 15 times the rate in the EU when adjusted for the size of the population.

This brought the population up to 475,700, according to the EU's statistic arm Eurostat.

During 2017, the population increased in 19 EU member states and decreased in nine. The largest relative increase was observed in Malta (+32.9 per 1,000 residents), well ahead of Luxembourg (+19) and Sweden (+12.4).

In contrast, the largest decrease was recorded in Lithuania (-13.8 per thousand, followed by Croatia (-11.8), and Latvia (-8.1). In total, the population of the EU increased by 1.1 million people during the year 2017.

On January 1, 2018, the population of the EU was estimated at 512.6 million, compared with 511.5 million on 1 January 2017.

The 1.1. million growth came from migration, Eurostat said on Tuesday as there were more deaths than births (5.3 million deaths and 5.1 million births) and without migration, the population would actually have shrunk.

Malta's population boom comes amid a growing economy which has necessitated more foreign workers.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had said that if Malta is sustain its economic growth it needs an influx of foreigners.

Highest birth rate in Ireland, lowest in Italy

During 2017, 5.1 million babies were born in the EU, almost 90,000 less than the previous year. In the meantime, 5.3 million deaths were registered in the EU in 2017, 134,200 fewer than the previous year.

The highest crude birth rates in 2017 were recorded in Ireland (12.9 per 1,000 residents), Sweden (11.5) and the United Kingdom and France (both 11.4), while the lowest were registered in Southern member states: Italy (7.6 per thousand), Greece (8.2) and Portugal and Spain (both 8.4). At EU level, the crude birth rate was 9.9 per 1,000 residents.

In the meantime, 5.3 million deaths were registered in the EU in 2017, 134,200 fewer than the previous year. Ireland (6.3 per 1,000 residents) and Cyprus (7.0 as well as Luxembourg (7.1) had in 2017 the lowest crude death rate. At the opposite end of the scale, Bulgaria (15.5), Latvia (14.8), and Lithuania (14.2) recorded the highest. The crude death rate was 10.3 per 1,000 residents in the EU.

Consequently, Ireland (with a natural change of its population of +6.6%) remained in 2017 the member state where births most outnumbered deaths.