Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 06:04 by Joe Bharwani, Floriana

Roads upkeep

Martin Scicluna’s comments on road safety (June 27) were very apt.

We must have an efficient ‘island-wide’ night-and-day continuous public transport service to reduce car use.

With thousands of cars in use, road maintenance and educating drivers should be prioritised. We need a regular ‘work gang’ to ‘look after’ our roads.

We need serious road maintenance, coupled with regular painting of road markings, pruning of roadside trees, effective and well-maintained road lighting, clear and fluorescent signage and extensive use of ‘cat’s eyes’, among many other measures. Surely, this is all worth it if we can save even just one human life.

