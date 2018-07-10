Over the past days, my mobile phone, most probably like that of so many others, has been inundated with repeated messages by spsfinance.co and other cryptocurrency traders spreading the happy news that Kerċem sisters (or was it twins?), other Naxxar sisters and several plucky housewives from Mosta have made thousands of euros on the bitcoin markets simply by following instructions, taking up challenges or accepting enticing offers.

I can understand such housewives will not be announcing this windfall to the four winds. Indeed, conventional wisdom would advise them to be very wary not to let the news leak out of their homes.

Kerċem, Mosta and Naxxar are, apparently, the places where most of this instant wealth is happening.

Yet, none of these stories have made the headlines.

Mosta is a largish town by local standards and identifying the big winners is not easy. In the case of Naxxar, with a considerably lower population and the photos of the lucky duo, identification should have been easier but the images accompanying the news did not help much.

Indeed, many people from nearby Mosta opined the girls in the photo looked more like Swedish belles than the Naxxar equivalents.

In tiny, sleepy Kerċem with fewer than 2,000 inhabitants, identification would seem to be a 10-minute affair.

Not so; nothing is known about them except their gender. What is stranger still is that no investigative journalist has shown any interest in these sisters.

An interview would surely make most interesting reading to many and encourage others to invest in this bitcoin race to the top, which assures such incredibly fast crypto wealth.

To the poor people of Kerċem, Mosta, Naxxar, and their dogs, such an interview is likely to make the reading yet more riveting.