At the deep end

The beauty of Għadira Bay will be lost and turned into an artificial bay similar to Pretty Bay, in Birżebbuġa.

Children used to play in the shallow parts of Għadira and laugh as the water changes from shallow to a bit deeper and then shallow again. Now it will practically be straight into deep water.

What are we going to leave behind for our children? Will it be a bay for tourists or a bay in which children can swim safely in shallow water?

I am very disappointed that we, the public, are not being responsible for future generations but only willing to consider meeting the needs of foreigners. What a sad situation and how irresponsible and egoistic we are being.

Also, is the public being asked for an opinion on such a project; whether to approve it or not?