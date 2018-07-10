Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 10

Gianluigi Buffon was unveiled as a new Paris SG player on Monday.

Parma sign goalkeeper Luigi Sepe from Napoli on loan with an option to buy. Napoli retain a buy-back option on the 27-year-old Italian.

11.30am Parma have officially confirmed the signing of Napoli goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, on loan with an option to buy and a counter-option.

The Italian had been serving as backup for the Partenopei, and with the signings of Orestis Karnezis and Alex Meret it became clear that he’d move on.

Following a medical with the Ducali last week, it has now been officially confirmed that he has joined on loan.

11.15am Borussia Dortmund are interested in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

Dortmund are expected to follow up that interest with an offer once the deal to take Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham United is finalised.

Zaha signed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park in May 2017.

11am Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that Napoli and Inter are interested in Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko...

10.45am Man. City keeper Angus Gunn is close to joining Southampton, according to SkySports. A deal worth £13.5m has been agreed - £10m plus £3.5m in add-ons.

Gunn will join subject to passing a medical and finalising personal terms

10.35pm Former Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong will join Qatari top-flight club Al Ahli, the club has said.

De Jong, who has played for AC Milan, Ajax and Manchester City, most recently played for Bundesliga side Mainz where he made 11 league appearances after joining them in January.

Al Ahli said on Twitter the club would hold a press conference with the 33-year-old, who also won 81 caps for the Netherlands, later on Tuesday.

Fernando Torres has confirmed he will join J. League club Sagan Tosu.

10.15am Former Spain striker Fernando Torres has announced he is joining Japanese top flight side Sagan Tosu as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid last month.

"We have had offers from every continent. My new team will be Sagan Tosu of Japan," the 34-year-old Torres said at an event held at the gym he owns in Madrid on Tuesday.

"I have had offers from France, Germany and even one from Spain but at no point did I ever think about going to another European team. I wanted a new challenge in a completely different place."

8.39pm Update on the Cristiano Ronaldo saga...

Reports in Spain suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has officially informed Real Madrid of Juventus’ bid for his client.

There is a gentleman’s agreement that CR7 will be allowed to leave for €100m, as long as it’s not to a direct rival.

The Bianconeri are ready to take advantage of that, having already agreed on a contract with the Portuguese superstar.

All that remains to be seen is whether Merengues President Florentino Perez will respect the agreement, which isn’t legally binding.

According to El Chiringuito, Mendes has officially presented the Juve offer to Perez, who must now either accept it or turn it down.

If it’s accepted, Ronaldo can fly to Turin to complete his move to the Old Lady.

Meanwhile, Cadena Cope reports that CR7 has already spoken with Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri, with the Bianconeri hoping to close the deal in the next week.

8.28pm Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli has reportedly chosen to join Sassuolo after rejecting an offer from Frosinone.

Calciomercato.com claims Locatelli listened to Frosinone’s proposal but knocked it back ‘because he prefers Sassuolo’.

The Neroverdi are known for blooding young players, many of whom go on to sign for bigger clubs.

8.11pm It is claimed Milan could sell Fabio Borini to Lazio to cover the €7m they owe the Aquile for Lucas Biglia.

According to Il Messaggero, Milan still have a €7m instalment to pay Lazio from their €17m deal for Biglia last summer and have offered Borini to offset that money.

The Rossoneri have only signed free agents Ivan Strinic, Pepe Reina and Alen Halilovic this summer and are unlikely to spend any money until their ownership problems are sorted.

8.06pm Chelsea winger Kenedy will have a medical at Newcastle tomorrow ahead of a season-long loan deal.

7.59pm Roma sporting director Monchi continues to insist “I haven’t received any offers” for goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian has been linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer, while Chelsea could also come calling if Thibaut Courtois leaves.

Today the Giallorossi presented Ivan Marcano, and the sporting director was asked about the chances of Alisson leaving.

“The same chance that [Kostas] Manolas, [Edin] Dzeko and [Lorenzo] Pellegrini have of leaving,” Monchi shrugged.

7.48pm It’s reported that Torino defender Antonio Barreca has signed a five-year contract with Monaco.

The full-back is set to join the Ligue 1 side, with Soualiho Meite moving the other way and the Monegasques paying €2m.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Barreca has now signed his five-year contract, and will train with his teammates tomorrow.

7.45pm Sampdoria are reportedly considering Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula to replace Arsenal-bound Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan is on the verge of completing his move to the Gunners, with a deal having been agreed for some time.

Torreira was waiting for the World Cup to conclude, but with Uruguay now out he is free to make his move to London.

According to Tuttosport, the Blucerchiati are considering Imbula as his replacement, after he spent last season on loan at Toulouse.

7.09pm Sky sources understand Fiorentina and Atalanta have both had bids rejected for midfielder Pedro Obiang.

Villarreal are also thought to be interested.

We are told that West Ham would be prepared to sell the 26-year-old.

7.04pm More news from West Ham…

Sky sources understand West Ham United remain keen on Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Premier League club have a bid worth £25m on the table.

It is thought the Hammers will sign EITHER Felipe Anderson or Bruno Fernandes and NOT both.

6.54pm Sky sources understand West Ham United and Lazio are in advanced talks over the signing of midfielder Felipe Anderson.

Negotiations had stalled in the past couple of weeks, but both parties are edging closer to an agreement on a fee.

The fee would break West Ham’s transfer record but there is still plenty to do for West Ham to get this over the line.

It is understood Anderson’s personal terms could prove to be a stumbling block to the deal getting done.

6.16pm Chievo Verona have extended the contract of Sergio Pellisier for another year.

Born in 1979, Pellisier will be playing his 17th season with the team from Verona with whom he played 498 times, scoring 135 goals in all competitions.

6.15pm The former Italy international, Gianlugi Buffin, has joined the French champions on an initial 12-month deal after calling time on his 17-year stay with Juventus.

Gianluigi Buffon received the most incredible welcome to PSG and even got involved with a flare of his own



(???? via @AmbreGodillon) pic.twitter.com/Pf37xVI5xL — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) 9 July 2018

6.10pm Nikola Kalinic’s agent claims Atletico Madrid and Sevilla both want the striker, but it all depends on Milan.

Atletico and Sevilla have emerged as the likeliest destinations for Kalinic, who looks set to leave Milan this summer after a difficult first season into his €25m transfer from Fiorentina.

“Kalinic is aware of interest from several teams, but he has to wait and see what Milan decide,” he told AS.

“Atletico Madrid are interested, we can’t hide it, but so are Seville. There are several options open, but it all depends on Milan.

5.45pm Inter could reportedly go back in for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha with a loan and obligation to buy.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca accepted their valuation of ‘over €30m’ for Rafinha and are now prepared to loan him out again, providing a compulsory purchase option is included in the deal.

The Brazilian spent the second half of last season at Inter, helping them qualify for the Champions League, but the Nerazzurri could not afford their €38m option to buy him.

Summer signing number...

Photoshop skills... ????



Welcome to #ASRoma, Daniel Fuzato! ???? pic.twitter.com/SLC1jujU3U — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 9, 2018

5.15pm Roma have officially signed Brazil Under-20 goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato from Palmeiras.

A statement on Roma’s official website confirmed that Fuzato has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, with the Giallorossi worth €450,000.

“Today begins an incredible new adventure in my career,” he said of his new club.

“I know Roma very well, because the club has a long tradition of great Brazilian goalkeepers. I will do everything I can to follow in their footsteps.”

5pm Jack Wilshere is unlikely to be West Ham's only arrival this week as reports are suggesting that Andriy Yarmolenko has arrived at the London club's training camp in Switzerland with a view of completing his transfer.

The Borussia Dortmund forward is under going his medical ahead of his £17.5m move.

4.45pm Ajax Amsterdam are eager to re-sign defender Daley Blind from Manchester United if the Dutch side fail to recruit Boca Juniors centre-back Lisandro Magallan, the Eredivisie club’s manager Erik ten Hag has said.

The 28-year-old Blind, who progressed through Ajax’s youth system and made over 100 senior appearances for the Dutch side, joined United in 2014 but appears to be out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

“We are doing everything, but it also depends on other parties,” Ten Hag is quoted as saying by Sky Sports about his desire to sign the 28-year-old Blind.

4.30pm Fenerbahce are stepping up their interest in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

The former Floriana winger is being paired with a move to the Turkish giants who are keen to strengthen their ranks in their bid to reach the group stages of the Champions League.

Bolasie has been at Everton for two years after joining the club from Crystal Palace for close to £30m.

4.10pm Juventus's new signing Emre Can was given a warm welcome by young Juventus supporters at the club's mega store. Watch the video below.

4pm It's now official... Jack Wilshere is a new West Ham player.

The former Arsenal midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

3.45pm New RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the club remain in talks with Everton over a deal for Ademola Lookman.

Everton rejected a £12m offer for the forward from Leipzig last week.

"I think three more signings is realistic," Rangnick said. "We're still in talks over Ademola Lookman - we want him back and he wants to come.

"We're also looking at something in central midfield, whether that's a No 6, 8 or 10."

Conférence de presse de présentation de Gianluigi Buffon

3.15pm Gianluigi Buffon is currently being unveiled as a new Paris SG player.

The former Juventus goalkeeper has agreed to put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option of another year at the Parc de Princes.

You can follow his presentation on the link above.

Jack Wilshere is now a West Ham player, official announcement is on the way.

3pm Jack Wilshere looks set to be unveiled as a new West Ham player after pictures are circulating of the midfielder at the London club training grounds.

Wilshere is set to join the East London club after his contract at Arsenal expired at the end of last season.

2.30pm Spain have named former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as the new coach of the Spanish national team.

The former Spain international replaces Julen Lopetegui who was sacked days before the World Cup.

Luis Enrique is the new coach of the national team of Spain.

2.15pm Arsenal are closing in on the double signing of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira and France Under-20 international Matteo Guendouzi, Press Association Sport understands.

A reported £27million deal has been negotiated with Sampdoria for Torreira, who has travelled to London for a medical which is expected to take place on Monday.

Lorient midfielder Guendouzi, 19, is also set to have his medical on Monday. Press Association Sport understands no official announcement on either transfer is expected imminently, as the club finalise the details of the transfers.

2pm Patrice Evra has encouraged Cristiano Ronaldo to quit Real Madrid and join Juventus.

Evra played with Ronaldo at Manchester and has also donned the shirt of the Bianconeri with whom he won the Italian Serie A title.

"I didn't speak to Cristiano, but my advice is you need to go to Juve, there's no other team. I thank Juve because they made me keep winning. Do it Ronaldo, Italians will love you. But if you go, it's to work hard, they don't believe in vacations at Juventus."

1.45pm Besiktas one of a number of Turkish clubs interested in taking Andre Ayew on a season-long loan, SkySports is reporting.

Swansea are understood to be listening to both loan and permanent offers for the striker.

1.35pm Emre Can attended his first training session with his new club Juventus as the Italian champions started their pre-season under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The German midfielder joined Juventus last month after his contract with Liverpool expired at the end of the 2017-18 season.

1.15pm Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri landed in London on Sunday, sparking more rumours about a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea, the Daily Star is reporting.

Seri did not travelled with the rest of the Nice squad for the club's pre-season training camp, according to SkySports.

1pm Monaco midfielder Souailho Meite and Atletico Mineiro defender Bremer are undergoing medicals with Torino.

ANSA reports the pair checked in for tests on Monday morning, ahead of signing their respective contracts and joining up with the Torino squad for their preseason retreat in Bormio.

Meite, a former France youth midfielder, should arrive in an exchange deal that will see Antonio Barreca join Monaco, with the Granata also receiving €2m.

Toro have also agreed a €6m deal for Bremer, the 21-year-old having been targeted after they failed to bring in fellow Brazilian Lucas Verissimo from Santos.

Eden Hazard

12.40pm Real Madrid have identified in Eden Hazard as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo should they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Madrid fear lengthy negotiations and PSG’s reluctance to sell their two main assets may force them to look elsewhere with Ronaldo on the brink of joining Juventus.

Hazard has made it know he would do everything to make a move to Real happen.

12.20pm Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli has reportedly chosen to join Sassuolo after rejecting an offer from Frosinone.

Calciomercato.com claims Locatelli listened to Frosinone’s proposal but knocked it back ‘because he prefers Sassuolo’.

The Neroverdi are known for blooding young players, many of whom go on to sign for bigger clubs.

It had been reported that the 20-year-old would move to Mapei Stadium permanently, although the Rossoneri may insist on a buyback clause.

12.05pm Arsenal are set to bring two players this week.

Arrivials: Imminent.



Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are set to have their medicals at Arsenal today.



Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are set to have their medicals at Arsenal today.

11.50am The Mirror is reporting that Jack Wilshere is set to earn £100k-a-week from West Ham when he signs for the club on a pay-as-you-play deal which is loaded with incentives.

The midfielder is available on a free having been released by Arsenal earlier this summer.

11.25am Joe Hart's time at Manchester City looks to be coming to a permanent end. The Mail reports the goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at West Ham, is looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old has spent 12 years with the club, but has not started a Premier League game under boss Pep Guardiola.

11.10am Arsenal have agreed a fee of around £8m with Lorient for Matteo Guendouz.

The France U20 international is expected to take a medical this week.

The player, who who had interested Spurs and Man City, will join subject to passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

10.50am Cristiano Ronaldo's reported transfer to Juventus has surely dominated the headlines for the last week.

This morning Sportmediaset are reporting that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will fly to Madrid on Tuesday to meet Real supremo Florentino Perez in a bid to get the go-ahead to complete the transfer to the Italian champions.

10.40am Chelsea winger Kenedy appears ready to join Newcastle on a season-long loan, according to the Mail. The paper reports that the Magpies have won the battle for the 22-year-old's signature after he impressed Rafael Benitez - and fans - during the last four months of the season at St James' Park.

10.35am Jannik Vestergaard is on his way to English Premier League side Southampton after an £18 million deal was agreed with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Danish defender is expected to undergo his medical this week.

Southampton agree £18m fee for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard.

10.30am Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is set to complete his move to Arsenal, SkySports is reporting.

The Uruguay international is reportedly on his way to London to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.

It is understood Arsenal will pay £26 million to the Serie A side for Torreira.

10.20am Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has returned to Guangzhou Evergrande on a season-long loan just a year after making the move in the opposite direction.

The Brazil international started all his nation's games at the World Cup and has now rejoined Guangzhou after leaving the Chinese Super League club to move to the Nou Camp last summer.

The LaLiga champions announced the deal on their website, confirming Guangzhou have an option to sign the 29-year-old former Tottenham man on a permanent deal.

Best of luck to Paulinho, who is returning to former club Guangzhou Evergrande.

More info ➡️ https://t.co/UIfJusN12j pic.twitter.com/2EWwvC2DjB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2018

