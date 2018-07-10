What happened on... July 10

10 years ago - The Times

Thursday, July 10, 2008

PM proposes Parliamentary Committee

Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi yesterday proposed the setting up of a Parliamentary Select Committee to seek common ground between the government and the Opposition on legislative amendments to strengthen democracy.

Labour leader Joseph Muscat said the Labour Party’s commitment was to strengthen democracy. He said that although reforms should be debated in Parliament, he preferred such a discussion not to be limited to the House but include also civil society.

Introducing the Freedom of Information Bill in second reading, Dr Gonzi said the committee – to be made up of three MPs from each side of the House – would discuss the points raised in the recent exchange of correspondence between MLP leader Joseph Muscat and himself.

Ornis proposal ruffles feathers in Brussels

An Ornis committee recommendation asking the government to allow trapping beyond the end of this year has ruffled feathers in Brussels.

European Commission officials said yesterday the recommendation cannot be accepted if Malta wants to avoid fresh legal proceedings.

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, July 10, 1993

Malta seeks early start to EC talks

Malta is seeking an immediate start to negotiations with the European Community to avoid a ‘sterile’ period after the publication of the EC Commision’s avis, Foreign Minister Guido de Marco told Parliament yesterday.

He was speaking in the second of two sittings which ended with approval by the House of a motion welcoming the avis and looking forward to an early start to membership negotiations.

The debate was opened and concluded by Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami who insisted that membership of the Community was in the Maltese people’s interests and the government remained strongly committed to seeking early membership for Malta.

Although elected in 1987, the government filed Malta’s application three years ago because of the state Malta was in 1987, Dr Fenech Adami said. But major reforms were started then, and the process was continuing.

The avis said Malta was justified in asserting its vocation of membership of the European Union, “a right which should be confirmed by the Community”.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, July 10, 1968

Prince Charles leaves today

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is leaving Malta by air on the scheduled BEA flight at 9am this morning after an eight-day private visit as the guest of Their Excellencies The Governor General and Lady Dorman at San Anton Palace.

Prince Charles spent yesterday on a barge picnic. This was in a way a sentimental outing for his Royal Highness, as one of the spots he visited was Peter’s Pool where, as a young boy of five together with his sister, Princess Anne, then four, he had spent several enjoyable afternoons paddling in the shallow pools while on their first visit to the island in April 1954.

Among other spots which His Royal Highness picknicked at yesterday was Island Bay.

During his stay, Prince Charles visited a number of archaeological sites. His Royal Highness also visited Gozo and toured the Trade Fair at Naxxar.

Prince Charles played two matches at the Marsa Polo Ground, one on Saturday and another on Monday.

His Royal Highness received a warm welcome at the various occasions he appeared in public, a reflection of the heartfelt feelings of the Maltese people towards the Royal Family.