Public talk on safety and rescue issues related to drowning

Drowning is a serious global public health issue. The World Health Organisation estimates that every year approximately 360,000 deaths by drowning occur worldwide, making it the 3rd leading cause of accidental deaths.

The sad truth is that up to 85 per cent of these deaths can be prevented by appropriate measures which include ‘safety, awareness and prevention’; ‘swimming ability’, and ‘appropriate immediate actions’.

In view of this, the University of Malta’s Department of Nursing will be organising a public talk on Thursday July 12, to raise awareness of safety and rescue issues related to drowning.

This talk will present some interesting facts, will address common misconceptions and will provide practical information on the immediate actions required to save a life.

Venue: Greek Theatre (University ring road, access from Gateway side)

Time: 6.30pm to 8pm

'Death by drowning has a certain dark romance to it. Countless literary heroines have met their end slipping beneath the waves with billowy layers of petticoats floating around their heads. In reality, suffocating to death in water is neither pretty nor painless, though it can be surprisingly swift.' Ann Gosline