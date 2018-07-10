Advert
Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 09:31

Fusion of science and entertainment

To close off their annual science boot camp, Steam summer school will tomorrow host Sick of Science, a closing party where science and a good night out come together in unusual ways.

Around the  chosen venue, Tigullio in St Julian’s, there will be some science experiments for people to try out while the bar will be serving science-themed cocktails, bubbling with dry ice. 

Deejays Nadia and Lian from the eclectic music collective Sick of Ants will be spinning records and playing  a science- studded playlist.

Attendees are invited to come dressed as their favourite scientists, with the most weirdly dressed netting themselves a free science cocktail for their efforts.

Sick of Science will take place tomorrow from 9pm at Tigullio, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s. Tickets will be available at the door.

